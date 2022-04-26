Mumbai batters have to step up: Rohit

Sports

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 12:44 pm

Related News

Mumbai batters have to step up: Rohit

Mumbai, who have won the lucrative T20 tournament a record five times, are rooted to the bottom and in serious danger of missing the playoffs.

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 12:44 pm
Mumbai batters have to step up: Rohit

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma called on his team's batsmen to step up their game after Sunday's 36-run defeat by the Lucknow Super Giants stretched their winless run in the Indian Premier League to eight matches.

Mumbai, who have won the lucrative T20 tournament a record five times, are rooted to the bottom and in serious danger of missing the playoffs.

Lucknow captain KL Rahul smashed an impressive 103 not out off 62 balls as his side set a target of 169 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai's response was poor, with five players dismissed for single-digits scores while Rohit scored an underwhelming 39 and the big-hitting Kieron Pollard could only make 19.

"When you have a target like that, it is very crucial to string those partnerships," Rohit told broadcaster Star Sports. "We didn't do that, and then a few irresponsible shots including from myself. We couldn't get the momentum when we needed.

"We haven't batted well enough in this tournament. The whole thing goes on the batting unit. Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and make sure one of the batters bats long. We've failed to do that."

Rahul said Lucknow's squad depth has helped his game, with the 30-year-old having scored 368 runs in eight matches this season. He has scored two centuries in the campaign - 103 not out twice against Mumbai.

"When you have power and depth in your team, you can play freely and you can take a few more chances. That's what is happening with me in this team," Rahul said.

Cricket

Rohit Sharma / Mumbai Indians / IPL / IPL 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

2h | Mode
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

3h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

15h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

14h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

14h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

14h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?