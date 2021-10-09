MS Dhoni to continue playing for CSK in next year's IPL

MS Dhoni's future at Chennai Super Kings has been a topic of much speculation, especially with the CSK skipper giving out mixed signals over the last week. With a mega auction lined up ahead of the next IPL season, whether CSK put their faith on Dhoni once again remains to be seen, but at this juncture, with the former India captain reaching 40 and not contributing much with the bat, the prospect of Dhoni returning for CSK looks unlikely.

Having said that, if inside sources are to be believed, this is not the last the world has seen on Dhoni at CSK. The franchise management is certain that Dhoni will have one final run with the franchise and return to play at his home ground of Chepauk before bidding adieu.

"I don't think so. Think he would like to play his last game at Chepauk, which is very likely," The Indian Express quoted a CSK insider as saying.

The uncertainty of what the future holds for Dhoni has gained massive attention, more so over the last week, when the CSK captain made contradictory remarks. During a function organised by India Cements, when a fan asked Dhoni about his farewell, the decorated captain hinted at him staying on board.

"When it comes to the farewell, you can come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So you will get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and (I) can meet all the fans," Dhoni had said.

However, on Tuesday, Dhoni seemingly took a U-turn from the statement. When former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison, at the toss of the CSK vs Punjab Kings match, asked him whether he will return for CSK next season, Dhoni said: "You will see me in yellow next season but whether I will be playing for CSK you never know. There are a lot of uncertainties coming up; two new teams are coming… We don't know what the retention rules are and so on."

Ever since Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 15, 2020, he has only played for CSK. While last season, Dhoni scored just 200 runs from 14 games – statistically his worst as a batsman, IPL 2020 proven even worse. In the 14 league matches this season, Dhoni has tallied only 96 runs, and with at least two more matches, to go it seems doubtful if he will be able to better his numbers from the previous season.