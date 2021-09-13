‘Mr Paine, you should refrain from delivering aggressive statements’

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has come out hard at Australian Test captain Tim Paine for his 'all teams should boycott' comments at Afghanistan team ahead of T20 World Cup 2021, which is set to start from October 17 in Oman and UAE.

Currently, the Taliban are not in support of women's cricket in Afghanistan and Paine stated that the current teams would not love to play against a country that is taking off opportunities from half of a country's population. Paine also asserted that there's no word from the apex body ICC on the matter.

"I don't think we want to be associated with countries that are taking opportunities or things off literally half their population," Paine told on SEN radio.

"We've heard nothing from the ICC, which is fascinating given there is a T20 World Cup in just over a month's time. I'd imagine it's [Afghanistan taking part] impossible if teams are pulling out of playing against them and governments are not letting them travel to our shores. How a team like that can be allowed to play in an ICC-sanctioned event is going to be very, very hard to see."

Paine went a step further and stated that countries might consider boycotting playing against Afghanistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup. "It's (boycott) something that teams will discuss on the eve of that World Cup".

After coming across Paine's harsh comments, dejected Asghar Afghan slammed the Aussie Test skipper and urged all nations to support Afghanistan and its national team. Asghar also suggested Paine to refrain from giving such statements going forward. He also felt that Paine made his statement without knowing the actual circumstances.

Here's Asghar Afghan's statement on Facebook

"Mr. Paine!

The Afghan National Cricket Team has the right to play not only in this World Cup but in all ICC organized tournaments/events in accordance with the rules and regulations of ICC, and I'm sure that our brave National Heroes will perform their best in it and showcase their elite Talents Inshallah

As a Sportsperson and Professional Cricketer you know that it require too much of hard work and dedication to reach this level of Cricket. For a less privileged Cricketing Nation as Afghanistan with zero infrastructure and support reaching where we are right now and playing shoulder to shoulder with top 10 countries require sheer determination, passion and talent.

Therefore, you should refrain from delivering aggressive statements which would result in isolating the Afghan Cricket.

Cricket is now the No#1 Sport in Afghanistan and is being followed by nearly 30 million Afghans.

This shows, either you are unaware of the circumstances or talking out of contradiction; in any case you are mistreating Afghan Cricket and all the gains we have obtained with hardship in the past decade. (Sports should be separated from politics)"

