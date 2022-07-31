Mosaddek's maiden five-for helps Tigers restrict Zimbabwe to 135/8

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat picked up his maiden five-for in T20Is as Bangladesh restricted the hosts Zimbabwe for 135/8 in the second T20I at Harare. He bagged 5 wickets giving away only 20 runs.

Mosaddek began his wicket fest in the very first over, removing Regis Chakabva and Wesley Madhevere, one of Zimbabwe's stars in the previous match. Then he got Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, two of Zimbabwe's most experienced players, dismissed in consecutive overs. Milton Shumba became his fifth victim and Mosaddek became only the fourth Bangladeshi bowler to pick up a five-for in T20Is.

Sikandar Raza, who scored a match-winning 65* off 26 balls in the first match, scored yet another fifty. He eventually got dismissed after a valiant 62 off 52 balls. Mustafizur Rahman picked up his wicket in the 19th over.

Apart from Raza, Ryan Burl bagged 32 runs and no one else even reached the double-digit mark in the innings.

Raza and Burl built an 80-run partnership for the sixth wicket after the hosts collapsed to 5 for 31 inside seven overs. Hasan Mahmud broke their partnership in the 18th over.

Bangladesh are 1-0 down in the series after losing the first match by 17 runs on Saturday.