Mosaddek engaged in a verbal spat with umpire regarding Bijoy

The controversy didn't stop as the Dhaka Premier League's (DPL) super league began at three venues on Monday. Abahani skipper Mosaddek Hossain Saikat was seen getting engaged in a verbal spat with umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat during their clash against Prime Bank at Mirpur.

Arafat Sunny was bowling the 11th over of Prime Bank's innings. He was stopped by umpire Saikat before bowling the third delivery of that over. That is when Abahani's Saikat rushed to the umpire and had a verbal spat.

But that didn't continue for too long. Another on-field umpire Gazi Sohel and Abahani's Najmul Hossain Shanto stopped the fight.

In the second phase, as the fight between them continued, the local umpire raised his finger and instructed Mosaddeq to shut up.

It was not immediately clear what caused the spat. It was later learned that Prime Bank batter Anamul Haque Bijay was repeatedly going in the middle of the wicket. Mosaddek got into an argument with the umpire as there was no action even after complaining about it.

"Actually Bijay was repeatedly stepping in the middle of the wicket. But for some reason, the umpire did not take it seriously or did not notice it. Mosaddek complained about it but got no response from the umpire. Everything is normal now," Abahani manager Masum Iqbal Mamun said.