Monster Babar-Iftikhar stand takes PAK to 342/6

Centuries from Babar (151) and Iftikhar (109*) powered Pakistan to 342-6 in 50 overs. Babar and Iftikhar plundered runs after Pakistan looked to be on shaky grounds at 124/4.

The duo stitched a staggering 214-run stand.

Babar picked up his scoring rate after scoring his half-century while Iftikhar came in playing the way he is known to play.

Showcasing his batting class in the Asia Cup opener between Pakistan and Nepal, superstar Babar slammed his 19th century to rewrite history in the One Day International (ODI) format. Babar, who completed his century in the 42nd over, has managed to eclipse Virat Kohli, Hashim Amla, David Warner and AB de Villiers in an elite list. Babar has registered 19 ODI centuries in 102 innings.

The Pakistan captain went on to cross 150 for the second time in ODI cricket.

Iftikhar, meanwhile continued in his own merry way and is now nearing a century himself.

The hosts earlier won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.