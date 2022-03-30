Mominul stresses on trusting the process ahead of first Test

Sports

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

Mominul stresses on trusting the process ahead of first Test

Mominul said that Bangladesh will be keen to play good cricket and emulate the feat achieved by the ODI side. "We always say that we play to win. In this series, we will do the same. What's more important is to trust and follow the process. If we can dominate for five days, the result will definitely be in favour of you," Mominul mentioned. 

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Earlier this year, Bangladesh pulled off a memorable Test win in New Zealand, turning around an extremely poor record. It was their first win in any format on New Zealand soil and the victory will inspire Bangladesh when they meet South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series in Durban on Thursday. In the pre-series press conference, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque stressed on trusting and following the process that helped them find success in New Zealand. 

The hosts will draw inspiration from the recent ODI series win against South Africa as well and will be quietly confident of winning the Test series as many key players will miss out. 

"In a full series, if you win the ODI series prior to the Test series, things will become easier for you in terms of confidence although there is always a difference between white ball and red ball," Mominul Haque said.

"We have to start anew in red ball cricket. We have to remember the process that we followed in New Zealand. And we must work on the mistakes or weaknesses that we showed there. The confidence is there, but we have to start afresh," he added.

Mominul said that Bangladesh will be keen to play good cricket and emulate the feat achieved by the ODI side. "We always say that we play to win. In this series, we will do the same. What's more important is to trust and follow the process. If we can dominate for five days, the result will definitely be in favour of you," Mominul mentioned. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

8h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

10h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

42m | Videos
Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

52m | Videos
How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

57m | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

57m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online