Mominul stresses on trusting the process ahead of first Test

Earlier this year, Bangladesh pulled off a memorable Test win in New Zealand, turning around an extremely poor record. It was their first win in any format on New Zealand soil and the victory will inspire Bangladesh when they meet South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series in Durban on Thursday. In the pre-series press conference, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque stressed on trusting and following the process that helped them find success in New Zealand.

The hosts will draw inspiration from the recent ODI series win against South Africa as well and will be quietly confident of winning the Test series as many key players will miss out.

"In a full series, if you win the ODI series prior to the Test series, things will become easier for you in terms of confidence although there is always a difference between white ball and red ball," Mominul Haque said.

"We have to start anew in red ball cricket. We have to remember the process that we followed in New Zealand. And we must work on the mistakes or weaknesses that we showed there. The confidence is there, but we have to start afresh," he added.

Mominul said that Bangladesh will be keen to play good cricket and emulate the feat achieved by the ODI side. "We always say that we play to win. In this series, we will do the same. What's more important is to trust and follow the process. If we can dominate for five days, the result will definitely be in favour of you," Mominul mentioned.