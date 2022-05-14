Mominul changes his stance on Mushfiq's reverse sweep

Much has been talked about Mushfiqur Rahim playing a reverse sweep and losing his wicket in a crucial moment in the past few months. Bangladesh head coach Russel Domingo urged Mushfiq to play the shot assessing the match situation and be more careful about it. Mominul Haque, Tigers' Test skipper, supported Mushfiq playing the reverse sweep during the last Test series in South Africa but he changed his stance on Saturday.

"He plays this shot in all formats, be it ODI or T20I or even Test cricket. You can talk about it, but this is a cricket shot, no?" Mominul said during a press conference defending Mushfiq a few months back. But on Saturday, he mentioned that Mushfiq should be cautious while playing the shot keeping the match situation in mind.

"What I said last time doesn't mean I support him playing the shot and losing his wicket in a crucial moment of the match," Mominul said on Saturday.

"I don't have to tell him when to play and when not to play the shot. He is a senior cricketer, he understands that well. To me, the timing of the shot and the match situation is important," he added.

But Mominul didn't actually mention the timing of the shot and match situation back in South Africa. ""This is not a shot out of the cricket book. He can play it if he wants. It's not like he hasn't scored runs playing this shot before. I think we all should support him, and I do support him in this regard," he mentioned back in April.