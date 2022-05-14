Mominul changes his stance on Mushfiq's reverse sweep

Sports

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 03:19 pm

Related News

Mominul changes his stance on Mushfiq's reverse sweep

"What I said last time doesn't mean I support him playing the shot and losing his wicket in a crucial moment of the match," Mominul said on Saturday. 

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 03:19 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Much has been talked about Mushfiqur Rahim playing a reverse sweep and losing his wicket in a crucial moment in the past few months. Bangladesh head coach Russel Domingo urged Mushfiq to play the shot assessing the match situation and be more careful about it. Mominul Haque, Tigers' Test skipper, supported Mushfiq playing the reverse sweep during the last Test series in South Africa but he changed his stance on Saturday. 

"He plays this shot in all formats, be it ODI or T20I or even Test cricket. You can talk about it, but this is a cricket shot, no?" Mominul said during a press conference defending Mushfiq a few months back. But on Saturday, he mentioned that Mushfiq should be cautious while playing the shot keeping the match situation in mind. 

"What I said last time doesn't mean I support him playing the shot and losing his wicket in a crucial moment of the match," Mominul said on Saturday. 

"I don't have to tell him when to play and when not to play the shot. He is a senior cricketer, he understands that well. To me, the timing of the shot and the match situation is important," he added. 

But Mominul didn't actually mention the timing of the shot and match situation back in South Africa. ""This is not a shot out of the cricket book. He can play it if he wants. It's not like he hasn't scored runs playing this shot before. I think we all should support him, and I do support him in this regard," he mentioned back in April. 

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim / Mominul Haque / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

3h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

4h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

6h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

4h | Videos
Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

19h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert