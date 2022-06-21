Mominul can take a break, if he needs: Shakib

Sports

BSS
21 June, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 02:53 pm

Related News

Mominul can take a break, if he needs: Shakib

Despite continuing the bad patch, Mominul probably would get another chance as Shakib hinted.

BSS
21 June, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 02:53 pm
Mominul can take a break, if he needs: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan backed Mominul Haque, saying that the 'out of form' batter can take a break if he needs it.

Mominul's lean batting streak extended to the ninth straight single-digit figure when he scored 0 and 4 in the two innings of the first Test, which Bangladesh eventually lost by seven wickets.

After scoring a tremendous 88 at the start of the year which enabled Bangladesh to a memorable victory against New Zealand, Mominul made just 78 runs in the last 12 innings with the highest of 37.

"It is tough for me to say, but I speak to him [Mominul] regularly and we will talk again," Shakib said after the first Test in Antigua.

"If he thinks he needs a break, it can happen. It is not ideal to make a decision just after a match. We have a break for two days. On our next day of training in St Lucia, we will think about what's best for the team."

On West Indies soil, Mominul's record however didn't speak augurs well for him. In five Tests on Caribbean Island, he scored just 142 runs with the best of 56, averaging a meager 14.20.

In a bid to concentrate on batting, Mominul has recently stepped down from the captaincy, paving Shakib's way to lead the side for the third time.

But despite continuing the bad patch, Mominul probably would get another chance as Shakib hinted.

"You cannot guarantee that a lot of changes will be good for the team," Shakib said.

"But if you look at the numbers, we have lost four wickets for less than 100 runs in 12 out of the 16 innings. That is pretty worrying. Only a concerted team effort can get us out of here. I know we can get out of this. We have been here before, so I believe we can come out," he added.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Mominul Haque / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

5h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

4h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

3h | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

3h | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

4h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply