Miraz to be unveiled as the Brand Ambassador of RAK Ceramics today

The Signing Ceremony & Press Meet up with their newly contracted brand ambassador will commence at 6:30 PM. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be unveiled as the Brand Ambassador of RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Limited at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka today. 

RAK Ceramics confirmed the news through a press release. 

The Signing Ceremony & Press Meet up with their newly contracted brand ambassador will commence at 6:30 PM. 

Along with Miraz, the Chairman, Managing Director and other high officials of RAK Ceramics Bangladesh will also present as special guests to the program.

Miraz is currently out of the Bangladesh T20I squad as they face New Zealand in a 5-match series. He may be out of contention for the upcoming T20 World Cup as he also missed out on the series against Australia last month. 

The 23-year old represented Bangladesh in 52 ODIs, 27 Tests and 13 T20Is respectively.

RAK Ceramics is a global lifestyle solution brand specializing in ceramic and porcelain wall and floor tiles and sanitaryware. A UAE-Bangladesh joint venture company that was incorporated in Bangladesh on November 26, 1998.

