Messi's top 10 greatest moments in Barcelona

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona has sent shockwaves through the football world as it seemed as if he was about to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

However, despite agreeing a new deal with the Blaugrana, it was revealed that he will not feature for the club during the 2021/22 campaign due to the financial difficulties that the La Liga giants are facing.

As confirmed by Barcelona's official website, the new regulations imposed by La Liga have prevented the Catalan-based outfit from registering Messi as a member of their squad.

Currently a free agent, it will be fascinating to see who the Argentine superstar will decide to join this summer.

After bursting onto the scene as a teenager for Barcelona, Messi became a household name by delivering a host of memorable displays on a domestic level as well as on the European stage.

Since Messi's spectacular stint in Spain has now come to an end, The Business Standard (TBS) decided to take a look back at 10 of the most iconic moments that the forward produced in a Barcelona shirt.

The first hattrick

Messi's first career hat-trick came in one of the biggest fixtures in football when the forward netted a stunning hat-trick at the age of 19 against arch-rivals Real Madrid in 2007.

With his side seemingly heading towards a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Los Blancos, the magician sealed a draw for his side by lashing home in the dying embers of the clash.

This was arguably the moment he became a household name.

Five against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League

While Barcelona would eventually go on to suffer defeat in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2012 to Chelsea, Messi produced a remarkable performance in the round of 16 in this particular tournament.

The forward became the first player to net five goals in a single knockout game in the Champions League as he helped his side secure a 10-2 aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Messi's greatest goal?

A goal reminiscent of fellow Argentine Diego Maradona's strike against England in 1986, Messi dribbled from the half-way line in Barcelona's clash with Getafe in 2007 before finding the net with his right foot.

The forward jinked his way past five players including the Getafe goalkeeper as he illustrated his incredible talent in the Copa Del Rey.

Messi scores 91 goals in a year

Even by the remarkable goalscoring exploits of Messi and Ronaldo, the Argentine's record-breaking 2012 still seems implausible - 91 goals in the calendar year.

He netted 79 goals for Barcelona and 12 for Argentina - in a total of 69 games for club and country.

It was enough to earn Messi an unprecedented fourth consecutive Ballon d'Or - even though he only won the Copa del Rey in 2012 for all those goals.

Messi breaks La Liga scoring record

Another goalscoring record broken - and another hat-trick to do it.

Messi equalled Telmo Zarra's 251-goal record with a free-kick, before breaking it and stretching it with a third.

Messi is now on 474 La Liga goals, more than 200 clear of the old record, and more than 150 above Ronaldo - who was on 311 before he left Real Madrid for Juventus.

Magical performance to win the Champions League in 2011

In what could be regarded as one of the best team performances in a major final, Barcelona swept Manchester United aside in the Champions League showpiece event by sealing a 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium.

After Wayne Rooney's strike cancelled out Pedro's opener, Messi put his side in the ascendancy by firing home a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

Four past Arsenal

Messi scored four goals for the first time in his career as he took Arsenal to the cleaners in the 2010 Champions League quarter-final. The pick of the bunch was his chip over Manuel Almunia for his hat-trick.

He is the second top scorer in Champions League history with 120, behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 500th Barcelona goal comes in El Clasico

Sometimes a goal almost seems too perfect - and this was one of those. Messi popped up with an injury-time goal against Real in 2017, sweeping home a first-time shot from the edge of the area. It was an El Clasico winner, his 500th Barcelona goal and it sent them top of the table - although Real would go on to win the league.

For good measure, he pulled out an iconic celebration when he took off his shirt and held it out so the Bernabeu faithful could see his name.

Sixth Ballon d'Or

Messi won his sixth Ballon d'Or - a record - in December 2019, taking him above Ronaldo's total of five - after scoring 54 times for club and country in 2018-19.

It was remarkably only his second since 2012 - with the other coming in 2015.

"I still have beautiful years ahead of me," he said while collecting the award.

That is still the most recent Ballon d'Or award because of Covid.

Pele's scoring record broken

Messi still had time to fit in 38 more Barcelona goals after initially trying to leave the club last summer - and one more big record.

He scored his 644th goal for Barcelona during a win over Real Valladolid just before Christmas to break Pele's record of the most goals for one club - 643 for Santos.

He has since extended that record to 672.