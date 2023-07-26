Messi's king-sized gesture towards David Beckham breaks internet

Life in the Lionel Messi era has gotten off to the perfect start for David Beckham's Inter Miami, as his team cruised to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in their Leagues Cup contest on Tuesday. The Argentine superstar contributed 2 goals and an assist, adding to his game-winning freekick against Cruz Azul last week.

The addition of Messi was a statement signing for Beckham and company, as one of the MLS's newest expansion franchises tries to find its footing in the league. Having won only 1 of the 10 games prior to Messi's arrival, it is fair to say that Messi, along with Sergio Busquets, has had a transformative effect on the Floridian team.

A video shared by ESPN FC on Twitter depicts the positive relationship forming between Beckham and his star man, as Messi celebrated his goal against Atlanta by pointing to the sky before making a gesture at the Englishman, who clapped on from the sidelines.

Messi to David Beckham after scoring 😂 pic.twitter.com/3V0S5temHm— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2023

Messi was awarded the number 10 shirt as well as the captaincy for Inter Miami, and has spoken about the key role Beckham played in convincing him to join Inter Miami after his sell at Paris Saint-Germain. Cameras had captured Messi and Beckham chatting at the PSG training ground, with Beckham having spent a period of time at the Parisian club after his spell in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

Qualification into the round of 32 is an important first step for this new-look Miami team, who have flattered to deceive in their young MLS history. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the eastern conference table, with Beckham having fired his former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville as coach.

Neville was replaced by Tata Martino, the Argentine who won the MLS with Atlanta United in 2018, and reunited him with Messi. Messi has worked under Martino when the manager was head of Barcelona for one season, as well as the national team.

The focus for Beckham and Messi in the short term will be success in the cup competitions. With victories over Cruz Azul and Atlanta, they have entered the round of 32 in the Leagues Cup, which combined teams from the MLS and the Mexican Liga MX. Similarly, while they have struggled in the league, they have entered the semifinals of the US Open Cup, which is the domestic trophy for professional teams in the United States.

They will prepare to face table-topping FC Cincinnati on 23rd August in the semifinal and produce a result inspired by some Messi magic, following the Argentine's MLS debut proper against Charlotte FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on 20th August.