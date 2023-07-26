Messi's king-sized gesture towards David Beckham breaks internet

Sports

Hindustan Times
26 July, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 04:25 pm

Related News

Messi's king-sized gesture towards David Beckham breaks internet

The addition of Messi was a statement signing for Beckham and company, as one of the MLS’s newest expansion franchises tries to find its footing in the league.

Hindustan Times
26 July, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 04:25 pm
Messi&#039;s king-sized gesture towards David Beckham breaks internet

Life in the Lionel Messi era has gotten off to the perfect start for David Beckham's Inter Miami, as his team cruised to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in their Leagues Cup contest on Tuesday. The Argentine superstar contributed 2 goals and an assist, adding to his game-winning freekick against Cruz Azul last week.

The addition of Messi was a statement signing for Beckham and company, as one of the MLS's newest expansion franchises tries to find its footing in the league. Having won only 1 of the 10 games prior to Messi's arrival, it is fair to say that Messi, along with Sergio Busquets, has had a transformative effect on the Floridian team.

A video shared by ESPN FC on Twitter depicts the positive relationship forming between Beckham and his star man, as Messi celebrated his goal against Atlanta by pointing to the sky before making a gesture at the Englishman, who clapped on from the sidelines.

Messi was awarded the number 10 shirt as well as the captaincy for Inter Miami, and has spoken about the key role Beckham played in convincing him to join Inter Miami after his sell at Paris Saint-Germain. Cameras had captured Messi and Beckham chatting at the PSG training ground, with Beckham having spent a period of time at the Parisian club after his spell in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

Qualification into the round of 32 is an important first step for this new-look Miami team, who have flattered to deceive in their young MLS history. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the eastern conference table, with Beckham having fired his former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville as coach.

Neville was replaced by Tata Martino, the Argentine who won the MLS with Atlanta United in 2018, and reunited him with Messi. Messi has worked under Martino when the manager was head of Barcelona for one season, as well as the national team.

The focus for Beckham and Messi in the short term will be success in the cup competitions. With victories over Cruz Azul and Atlanta, they have entered the round of 32 in the Leagues Cup, which combined teams from the MLS and the Mexican Liga MX. Similarly, while they have struggled in the league, they have entered the semifinals of the US Open Cup, which is the domestic trophy for professional teams in the United States.

They will prepare to face table-topping FC Cincinnati on 23rd August in the semifinal and produce a result inspired by some Messi magic, following the Argentine's MLS debut proper against Charlotte FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on 20th August.

Football

inter miami / Lionel Messi / David Beckham

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

10h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

1d | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

10m | TBS Today
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

10m | TBS SPORTS
Ace the top tiered universities in the US

Ace the top tiered universities in the US

1h | TBS Graduates
Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price