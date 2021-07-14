Messi's Argentina could face Italy in the 'Super Cup' as a tribute to Maradona

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 07:15 pm

Messi's Argentina could face Italy in the 'Super Cup' as a tribute to Maradona

As per Barca Blaugranes, South America's footballing body, CONMEBOL, has requested UEFA to hold a one-off Super Cup match between the winners of Copa America and Euro 2020.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A super Sunday was celebrated by football fans. The football world witnessed two finals within just 24 hours time.

In the Copa America Messi lifted his first major trophy by defeating Brazil in Argentine shirt. Then Italy had crowned with Euro 2020 trophy as they beat England in a penalty shootout. 

Now, how about a battle between the two new champions, Argentina and Italy?

As per Barca Blaugranes, South America's footballing body, CONMEBOL, has requested UEFA to hold a one-off Super Cup match between the winners of Copa America and Euro 2020. 

UEFA hasn't yet responded to this. if the proposal is accepted, this could be heavenly for football fans around the world. The match will be played in Naples to give tribute to the Argentine legend, Maradona.

Earlier, the FIFA Confederations Cup was held with each confederation's tournament winners. The last Confederations Cup was played in Russia in 2017, where Germany defeated Chile.

The concept of European and South American champions playing against each other is nothing new. Back in 1985 and 1993 France-Uruguay and Argentina-Denmark were faced off. France and Argentina won those matches. 

Lionel Messi scored four and five assists to his name. He won the Best Player award as well as the Top Scorer award.

After winning the Copa America Messi will try to continue their winning run. Italy will try to scratch their winning run to record 35 matches, same as Brazil and Spain. 

The 33-year-old never faced Italy. Therefore, if the proposal is accepted it will be the first time for the little magician.

