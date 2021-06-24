Messi's 34th birthday: What might the Argentina star wish for?

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time.

With 73 international goals in 147 matches, Messi is Argentina's all-time highest goalscorer and has the joint-most number of international caps for La Albiceleste along with former FC Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano.

Messi is currently plying his trade in the ongoing 2021 Copa America in Brazil with his national side and has scored one goal and provided one assist in the first three matches of the group stage. Argentina, with seven points from three matches, have already booked their place in the quarterfinal.

As the Barcelona and Argentina legend turns 34, we take a look at what might the Argentina skipper really want for his birthday.

An end to his international woes, especially World Cup

At best Messi only has one more World Cup left in him. The fact he's yet to win a senior trophy with Argentina – he's lost four finals with the national team – is used as a stick to beat him with when it comes to ranking the greatest players of all time.

He absolutely has his eyes set for the upcoming 2022 World Cup, but the ongoing Copa won't be too bad to end his international drought.

He also lost a few Copa America finals in the last decade. So, he will desperately be wanting to win an international trophy, and the stage is all but set for him.

Argentina last won an international trophy in 1993, who better will lift the trophy after such a long break for the Albicelestes?

Taste Champions League success again

Messi has lifted the Champions League just once in the past seven seasons, that too back in the 2014-15 season.

During that time, Madrid have claimed four in the space of five years, including each of the last three.

Los Blancos' most recent triumph saw Ronaldo take his personal haul to five – one more than Messi has managed.

Further success on European football's grandest stage will certainly be on the agenda.

Complete an unbeaten league season

Madrid and Athletic Bilbao enjoyed unbeaten LaLiga seasons when the division consisted of 10 teams in the 1930s, but no side has done it since the top flight doubled in size.

Barca came agonisingly close to doing so in 2017-18, losing their first match on the penultimate weekend – bizarrely going down 5-4 to Levante.

Going a whole domestic campaign without defeat would be a huge ask, particularly after going so close the year before, but when you've won as much as Messi, you'll always be aiming for the highest possible target.

Have better players around him so that he doesn't have to do it all alone

Despite winning a number of trophies for Barcelona, Messi couldn't somehow replicate that success for Argentina. For this, a lot of people say that he doesn't have quality around him on his national side and he had to carry his team all alone.

And if you have surely heard "What will Messi do alone?" at least once in your life or while arguing with an Argentine fan.

Messi will surely want to have a number of quality teammates around him on Argentina side so that he can finally win something.