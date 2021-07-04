Messi vs CR7: Who has the better stats in international tournaments

Sports

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 12:52 pm

Messi vs CR7: Who has the better stats in international tournaments

It has to be noted that while Ronaldo's Euro journey has ended while Messi's Argentina has reached the quarterfinal of Copa America.

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 12:52 pm
Messi vs CR7: Who has the better stats in international tournaments

Let's take a look at the stats of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in major international competitions...

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's journey at the Euro 2020 came to an end after they lost 1-0 to Belgium in the round of 16.

The Portuguese talisman scored five times in four appearances in the Euros this time and set multiple records. With his first goal in the tournament against Hungary, he surpassed Michel Platini's nine goals tally to become the tournament's all-time highest goalscorer. He ended the tournament with 14 goals to his name.

Ronaldo also became the all-time highest goalscorer in international football as he equalled Iranian legend Ali Daei's tally of 109 goals.

But it is not just the Portuguese star who is creating records. His closest rival Lionel Messi too has been in the news for his exploits for Argentina in the ongoing Copa America 2021.

Messi scored his 57th international goal from a free-kick in the tournament opener against Chile surpassing Ronaldo 56 free-kick goals tally. He is now only five goals behind Diego Maradona.

Against Bolivia in Argentina's final group game, Messi played his 148th international match for La Albiceste, the most by an Argentine player surpassing Javier Mascherano (147). He also scored a brace in his team's 4-1 win and took his international goals tally to 75, becoming the joint-ninth highest goalscorer in the all-time list.

As the two great players continue to break new records towards the end of their careers, we take a look at the number of goals the two superstars have scored in major international competitions and how many of those goals came from free-kicks and penalties.

It has to be noted that while Ronaldo's Euro journey has ended while Messi's Argentina has reached the quarterfinal of Copa America.

 

How many goals has Ronaldo scored in major international tournaments?

Tournament
Goals
Euro 2004
2
World Cup 2006
1
Euro 2008
1
World Cup 2010
1
Euro Cup 2012
3
World Cup 2014
1
Euro Cup 2016
3
World Cup 2018
4
Euro 2020
5
Total
21

 

How many goals has Messi scored in major international tournaments?

Tournament
Goals
World Cup 2006
1
Copa America 2007
2
World Cup 2010
0
Copa America 2011
0
World Cup 2014
4
Copa America 2015
1
Copa America 2016
5
World Cup 2018
1
Copa America 2019
1
Copa America 2021
4
Total
19

How many goals have Messi and Ronaldo scored from free-kicks and penalties?

Messi has scored more goals when it comes to free-kick in major international competitions. The Argentine has scored one free-kick goal in the 2014 World Cup and converted three free-kicks in Copa America, two in 2016 and one in 2021. The only penalty goal he scored was in 2015 Copa America.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored just one free-kick goal which came in the 2018 World Cup against Spain. His three penalties came in 2018 World Cup (1) and Euro 2020 (2)

Lionel Messi / cristiano ronaldo

