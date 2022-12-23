Messi to spend Christmas with Suarez in Rosario

Suarez and Messi became close friends when they played together for Spanish club Barcelona.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After winning the World Cup and enjoying the celebrations back home in Argentina, Lionel Messi headed to his native Rosario to spend the Christmas holidays with his family and friends, including Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.

Argentine media reported on Thursday that Suarez arrived on a private flight from Montevideo, accompanied by his partner Sofia Balbi and their children. He and Messi became close friends when they played together for Spanish club Barcelona.

More than five million people took to the streets of Buenos Aires to congratulate "la Scaloneta" on Tuesday but with the city overflowing, the players had to be air-lifted out by helicopter before Messi and Angel Di Maria travelled to Rosario.

The Argentina captain is staying in his home at the Kentucky Country Club and local media reported that many international sports stars are due to join the celebrations, including former Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta and former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero.

