Messi to rent a house for €20,000 in Paris

Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain for over a month now. He with his family has been living in Hotel Le Royal Monceau since he arrived in Paris. But the Argentine forward has now found a permanent place for himself and his family.

According to Marca, he will rent the house for €20,000.

RMC Sport reported that the house is situated in a very exclusive area in Paris, Neuilly-Sur-Seine.

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes will be his neighbours.

Messi has so far played three matches for PSG and is yet to score a goal for Les Parisiens. He missed the last few matches due to injury but PSG coach Pochettino hopes Messi will return in the UCL clash against Manchester City.