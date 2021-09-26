Messi to rent a house for €20,000 in Paris

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes will be his neighbours.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain for over a month now. He with his family has been living in Hotel Le Royal Monceau since he arrived in Paris. But the Argentine forward has now found a permanent place for himself and his family. 

According to Marca, he will rent the house for €20,000.

RMC Sport reported that the house is situated in a very exclusive area in Paris, Neuilly-Sur-Seine.

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes will be his neighbours.

Messi has so far played three matches for PSG and is yet to score a goal for Les Parisiens. He missed the last few matches due to injury but PSG coach Pochettino hopes Messi will return in the UCL clash against Manchester City.

