Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille

Sports

BSS
07 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 01:11 pm

Related News

Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille

All eyes in the capital remain on Paris' Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid on 15 February.

BSS
07 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 01:11 pm
Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored as Paris Saint-Germain stretched their mammoth lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points with a 5-1 thrashing of defending champions Lille on Sunday. 

Mauricio Pochettino's men were given a helping hand by a nightmarish display from Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbic at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. 

Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira netted twice, while Presnel Kimpembe also got on the scoresheet.

All eyes in the capital remain on Paris' Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid on February 15.

Mbappe, who has long been linked with Real, said that match has been the reason he is yet to make a decision about his future, despite having been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club since the start of last month.

"Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things," the World Cup winner told Amazon Prime.

"Even if I'm free to do what I want, I'm not going to talk to the opponents. I'm focused on winning against Real Madrid and we'll see what happens afterwards."

This game, though, was the perfect response for PSG after their French Cup exit on penalties at the hands of Nice in midweek.

Lille are languishing down in 11th place after the seventh defeat of their title defence.

The hosts needed to get something from the game to move into the top half of the table, but they made a calamitous start.

Grbic somehow failed to gather in Nuno Mendes' low cross despite being under no pressure, and Danilo duly stabbed into an empty net to give PSG a 10th-minute lead.

Hatem Ben Arfa, making his first start since last April after his surprise move to Lille, set up Sven Botman to equalise before the half-hour mark.

But PSG were back in front in the 32nd minute as Grbic totally missed Messi's corner and Kimpembe bundled home from close range.

Football

Paris Saint-Germain / Lionel Messi / Kylian Mbappe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

2h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

2h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

17h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

18h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

18h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places