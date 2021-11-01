Messi 'hurt' by Laporta comments but keen on Barcelona return after hanging up his boots

01 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
"What is almost confirmed ... is that we are going to live in Barcelona again and that our life will be there."

Lionel Messi said he will return to live in Barcelona with his family when his time at Paris St Germain is over and would like to help the LaLiga club in the role of a technical director.

Messi ended a two-decade stay at the cash-strapped Spanish club, where he is their record scorer with 672 goals, in the off-season and joined PSG on a free transfer on a two-year deal.

"What is almost confirmed ... is that we are going to live in Barcelona again and that our life will be there," the 34-year-old Argentine said in an interview with Spanish outlet Sport.

"It's what my wife wants and what I want. I don't know when my contract with PSG ends but we'll go back to Barcelona to live.

"I always said that I would love to be able to help the club ... I would love to be a technical director at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not.

"If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again because it's the club that I love and I would love for it to continue doing well, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world."

Barca, who are ninth in LaLiga, sacked coach Ronald Koeman last week.

Messi limped off injured in PSG's 2-1 win over champions Lille on Friday but coach Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful he will be available for this week's Champions League game at RB Leipzig.

