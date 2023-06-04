Messi booed by fans ahead of final PSG game

Some PSG fans whistled at Lionel Messi's name during his final game for the club on Saturday. The Argentine was set to play his final encounter for Christophe Galtier's charges after the club announced his impending exit at the end of the season.

Unfortunately for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, he received tough love from a section of PSG's fanbase, who jeered him as his name was announced in the starting XI.

This is not the first time PSG fans have whistled at Messi, with the mercurial Argentine playmaker often used as a scapegoat for angry supporters who choose to register their displeasure with the team by targeting him and Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Boos for Messi ahead of his final night at PSG 👀🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/z4Qtft3Fu1— Football España (@footballespana_) June 3, 2023

Ahead of PSG's final league game of the season against Clermont Foot, manager Christophe Galtier confirmed it would be Messi's final game for the club. Speaking in a press conference, Galtier said: "I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football.

"It will be Leo's last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont."

Messi was named in the starting line-up for the match but was booed by PSG supporters when his name was read out before kick-off.

His last dance with Les Parisiens disappointedly ended in a defeat, with Clermont clawing back from two goals down to beat the French champions in a five-goal thriller - 3:2 in favour of the visitors.

Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe put the home side in a comfortable lead after 21 minutes, but at halftime, Galtier's men had thrown away the lead to draw level at the break.

A 63rd-minute strike from France-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei completed the comeback for Clermont.

Messi's relationship with the fans has soured, with the forward initially receiving grief after returning from the World Cup where he captained Argentina to victory over France in the final. He was then suspended by the club after making an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi has spent two seasons with PSG, coming on a free transfer in 2021 when Barcelona couldn't afford to prolong his contract. The Argentine superstar has scored 32 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions, assisting PSG to back-to-back league titles and a Trophée des Champions.

Messi's next move is yet to be decided, but Barcelona boss Xavi has admitted he is desperate for him to return to Spain.

Messi is also said to have a hugely lucrative contract offer on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal which would see him earn more than double what Cristiano Ronaldo banks at Al-Nassr. David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami have also been linked with a swoop for Messi.