Messi becomes first player to assist in five Fifa World Cups

Sports

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

Messi becomes first player to assist in five Fifa World Cups

Messi started his tally of World Cup assists on his debut against Serbia in 2006. He also scored in the game to become the youngest player to score and assist in a World Cup. The Argentine provided an assist each in 2010 and 2014, followed by two in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 02:59 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi became the first player to have played provider in five FIFA World Cup editions when he set up Enzo Fernandez's goal in Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico on Sunday.

Messi scored in the 64th minute of the game to put his side ahead before providing the assist in the 87th minute. This made him the oldest player to score and assist in a World Cup game.

Messi started his tally of World Cup assists on his debut against Serbia in 2006. He also scored in the game to become the youngest player to score and assist in a World Cup.

The Argentine provided an assist each in 2010 and 2014, followed by two in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

His total tally of assists with Argentina now stands at 53. Messi also holds the record for most assists in Copa America with 17 goal contributions.

FIFA World Cup 2022

messi / Lionel Messi / FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

4h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

2h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

19h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

20h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

20h | Videos
Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court