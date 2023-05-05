Messi apologises to teammates for unauthorised trip to Saudi

There have been reports in France that Paris St Germain have decided not to renew Lionel Messi's contract and it has fuelled speculation that Argentina's World Cup-winning captain is closing in on a lucrative transfer to a Saudi Arabian club next season.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday that Qatari-owned PSG had suspended Messi for two weeks and decided against exercising an option to renew his contract for a third season after he made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi has reportedly received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

Now the Argentine superstar has released a statement, explaining the reason behind the trip to Saudi and apologising to his teammates.

"I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organised and I couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before…".

"I apologise to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me," he said.