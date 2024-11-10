Messi and Miami suffer shock first-round exit from MLS Cup playoffs

Sports

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 02:14 pm

Despite Miami’s dominant regular season, which saw them top the standings and secure the Supporters’ Shield, the team’s season concluded abruptly after back-to-back losses in the best-of-three series.

Messi and Miami suffer shock first-round exit from MLS Cup playoffs

Lionel Messi's aspirations for an MLS Cup title ended unexpectedly as Inter Miami crashed out of the playoffs in a dramatic 3-2 first-round home defeat to Atlanta United.

Miami opened the scoring in the 17th minute when a diving save from Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan thwarted Messi's shot, allowing Matias Rojas to seize on the rebound and slot the ball home.

However, Atlanta quickly responded as a deflected pass from Dax McCarty found Jamal Thiare, who confidently netted the equaliser just two minutes later. Thiare then stunned Miami again, making it 2-1 after receiving a well-placed pass from Aleksei Miranchuk and finishing with a powerful strike.

Miami's Diego Gomez thought he had restored parity in the 23rd minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside. Guzan, the 40-year-old former USA and Aston Villa keeper, was in formidable form, frustrating Miami's efforts to equalise throughout the match.

Messi finally found the breakthrough in the 65th minute, powering a header into the net from Marcelo Weigandt's cross to make it 2-2.

However, Atlanta reclaimed the lead when Bartosz Slisz headed in Pedro Amador's cross, sealing Miami's exit and setting up a clash with Orlando in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The other semi-final will see New York Red Bulls take on New York City, as the playoffs continue without Miami and their eight-time Ballon d'Or-winning star.

