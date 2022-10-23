Media may have created the impression that we're relieved to face Netherlands: Shakib

Bangladesh came in this World Cup on the back of four straight defeats, all of which came in the tri-nation series in New Zealand. They also lost their warm-up game to Afghanistan by 62 runs before the second and last practice game against South Africa was washed out.

Netherlands got a touch of luck to move to the Super 12s. Namibia was a strong contender to move to the next round when they upset Sri Lanka in their first game. But while Sri Lanka then won the two matches with ease, Netherlands were still unsure about their chances despite beating Namibia because of their run rate. If Namibia could beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE), they would have been through but simply they couldn't do that.

Even though the fans believe the Netherlands are an easy opponent for Bangladesh, the Tigers' dismal performance of late can't speak a volume of their success.

However, Bangladesh captain Shakib refused to take Netherlands lightly, saying that they took the same preparation for all of the five teams they would face in the Super 12s.

"They [Netherlands] have qualified, and so they have the ability to do well. You may have created the impression that Bangladesh are relieved to have the Netherlands [as the first opponent]. We never think like that. No group in the world thinks like this. All teams try to do what they can for the welfare of the team," Shakib said today.

"There are five matches in the World Cup. We have come here with the preparation of these five matches. The preparation will be the same whoever we play here, it should be."

Bangladesh so far played three matches against Netherlands-winning two and losing one.