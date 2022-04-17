MCSCBD arranges live screening event with iftar and dinner to celebrate 10-year anniversary

Manchester City's official fan club of Bangladesh, Manchester City Supporters Club (MCSCBD), celebrated its 10th anniversary at Smoke Cafe in the city on Saturday. They arranged a live screening event along with iftar and dinner for the members for the FA Cup clash between Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

Members cut a cake to commemorate 10 years of Manchester City Supporters Club Bangladesh and Manchester City's 128th Birthday.

The community started its journey on 12 March 2012 with only 12 die-hard Cityzens on the first day. Now they are a huge family of approximately 2200 members from all over the country.

"We started with only 12 Die Hard Cityzens on the first day... Slowly but surely we, the fans progressed along with our beloved football club and now we are a huge family of 2200+ members scattered all over the country," Sariful Alam Sahal, Founder and Treasurer of MCSCBD, told The Business Standard (TBS).

Sahal mentioned official recognition from the club is a special feeling and that is something the Cityzens feel proud of.

"An official recognition is always something to be proud of for the fans. And when it comes with a special letter every season it becomes more amazing," he added.

What are the benefits of being an official fan club? Sahal answered.

"The club provides us with many benefits such as discounts on Matchday tickets, discounts in the Official Store products etc. There are always complimentary goodies which are authentic products from Manchester City."

Apart from the regular activities such as live screenings and casual get-togethers, MCSCBD members take part in online talk shows and also arrange joint events with various supporters clubs.

"We take pride in our charity works. We have helped more than 500+ Winter stricken people and more than 50 flood-affected families. We had also fed 50 orphans as a part of our title celebration back in 2014," Sahal mentioned.

Sahal believes representatives of different European clubs in Bangladesh bring harmony and it is a thing of beauty.

"A cohesion and collaboration between the supporters clubs of different European clubs are a thing of beauty," he said.

"It can excel the football community in Bangladesh even further from various perspectives. These clubs can come under a single umbrella and work for the betterment of society and obviously, the football of Bangladesh in general," Sahal concluded.

Liverpool hung on to beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to reach the final of the FA Cup and end Pep Guardiola's hopes of a treble.