MCC suggests limiting ODIs, creating fund to boost test cricket

Sports

Reuters
12 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 11:41 am

Related News

MCC suggests limiting ODIs, creating fund to boost test cricket

The custodian of the game's laws also called for more funds to be directed to women's cricket, saying "significant transformation" was needed to protect the sport overall.

Reuters
12 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 11:41 am
General view of the Marylebone Cricket Club logo Photo: Reuters
General view of the Marylebone Cricket Club logo Photo: Reuters

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has recommended limiting the number of one-day internationals after the 2027 World Cup to improve quality and create space in the calendar, as well as establishing a fund to help smaller nations play test cricket.

The custodian of the game's laws also called for more funds to be directed to women's cricket, saying "significant transformation" was needed to protect the sport overall.

"The suggestion is that a scarcity of ODI cricket would increase the quality, achieved by removing bilateral ODIs, other than in the one-year preceding each World Cup," the MCC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This would, as a consequence, also create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar."

The suggestions would only be able to be accommodated after cricket's 2023-27 cycle.

While the MCC's World Cricket Committee (WCC) panel welcomed more money flowing into the game, it noted the financial disparity among members and voiced "particular concern" for the survival of test cricket outside India, Australia and England.

The committee, which met during the second Ashes test at Lord's, acknowledged the "growing unaffordability to host men's test match cricket in many nations" and recommended a financial audit.

"This audit of operational costs versus commercial return would help the ICC identify nations in need of support in order to sustain a test match programme," it said.

"This need could be subsequently addressed via a separate test fund, established to protect the sanctity of test match cricket."

It also recommended a strategic fund to aid growth of women's cricket.

"It's time for the global game to reset," panel chairman Mike Gatting said.

"The WCC firmly believes that if we are to protect the game of cricket as a whole, immediate action must be taken to bring about significant transformation in the sport," added the former England captain.

Cricket

Marylebone Cricket Club / ODI Cricket / Test Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

4h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

4h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

5m | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

1h | TBS Entertainment
Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

20h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency