MCC issues clarification over contentious Smith non-dismissal during 5th Ashes Test

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 11:22 am

Related News

MCC issues clarification over contentious Smith non-dismissal during 5th Ashes Test

TV umpire Nitin Menon's 'not out' decision for Steve Smith sparked a huge debate across social media and in the commentary box as well.

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 11:22 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Steve Smith had accepted his fate when a stunning throw from substitute fielder George Ealham found him short. It would have been the most crucial breakthrough for England on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London as hope of a first-innings lead, that looked improbable on the opening day, seemingly looked real on the second evening. 

Australia were still 85 runs short with the possible dismissal leaving them 8 down. But TV umpire Nitin Menon granted Smith a lifeline, sparking a huge debate across social media and in the commentary box over the 'not out' decision. MCC later issued a clarification on the non-dismissal.

It had happened in the 78th over of Australia's first-innings chase when a diving Smith was caught inches short when England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow collected that throw from Ealham to dislodge the bails. The former Australia captain had almost made his way back to the pavilion after first look at the replay by the third umpire. But there was more it than just a simple review on a run out appeal.

The front angle view revealed that Bairstow had unsettled the bails before collecting the ball. But it only came off the off stump. Menon was hence left with an array of mysteries to solve - whether the England gloveman broke the stumps before collecting the ball, whether he did it again after collecting the ball and whether he broke the wicket with the ball in his gloves before Smith made his way back into the crease.

Menon went through the footage several times, frame by frame, which eventually revealed that Bairstow was guilty of removing one of the bails before the collecting the ball and Smith was short of the crease then. But when he completely dislodged the bails, Smith was in.

Moments later, MCC released a tweet to issue a clarification on the decision made by Menon on Smith's non-dismissal.

"We have received a few questions regarding the decision in the below video. Law 29.1 states: "The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground. Tom Smith's Cricket Umpiring and Scoring, MCC's Official Interpretation of the Laws of Cricket, adds: "For the purposes of dismissal – a bail has been removed at the moment that both ends of it leave their grooves," it read.

Smith, who was on 48 then, eventually completed his fifty and later carried Australia past the first-innings mark of England to hand the visitors a slender lead of 12 runs at the close of Day 2 after they were folded for 295.

 

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

5h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

19h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

19h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

15h | TBS Today
Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

16h | TBS Today
Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1d | TBS Stories
How non-compliance hindering leather industry growth

How non-compliance hindering leather industry growth

14m | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues