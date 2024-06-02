Mbappe's move to Madrid completed: reports

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

According to reports, football star Kylian Mbappe's much-awaited move to Real Madrid has been completed. 

Back in May, Mbappe announced that he will be departing Paris Saint-Germain at the conclusion of his contract, setting a new record for goals scored by the team. 

But as Madrid attempted to close a deal over the past few years, his future has been the subject of ongoing rumours. 

World sensation Mbappe will soon join Los Blancos' great lineup, which defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, all transfer-related paperwork has been "signed, sealed, and completed". 

According to The Guardian, Madrid plans to formally reveal their plans on Monday, just two days following their historically successful European victory. 

The La Liga and European champions can now publicly discuss the transfer as they like, although they were hoping to hold off until the end of the season. But because of Euro 2024, they think they won't be able to introduce Mbappe at the Bernabeu until mid-July.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / psg / real madrid

