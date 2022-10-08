Mbappe ends Messi-CR7 dominance, secures top spot in Forbes richest list

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 03:16 pm

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the world's highest-paid soccer player, according to Forbes magazine, the first time a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years.

Mbappe, 23, is estimated to earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season before agents' fees, a record for Forbes' annual rankings, with PSG teammate Messi second at $120 million and Manchester United's Ronaldo ($100 million) occupying the third spot.

PSG's Neymar ($87 million) and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ($53 million) rounded off the top five.

Erling Haaland, who has made a blistering start to his Manchester City career after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the close season, makes his debut in the top 10 with earnings of $39 million.

The rise of Frenchman Mbappe and Norwegian Haaland, the only players under the age of 30 on the list, signals a shift in the global game, the Forbes report said, as Messi and Ronaldo edge closer to the end of their glorious careers.

The 10 highest-paid soccer players are expected to collect record earnings worth $652 million this season, up 11% from last year's $585 million.

