Mbappe to buy second-tier Caen

France captain Kylian Mbappe is set to become the majority owner of second-division club Caen, French media reported Monday.

Mbappe, 25, who joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, will spend 20 million euros to buy an 80 percent stake in the Normandy outfit from American investors Oaktree, according to newspaper Le Parisien.

The 2018 World Cup winner almost joined Caen as a teenager before eventually signing for Monaco.

Caen finished in sixth place in Ligue 2 last season and their former players include Mbappe's France teammate N'Golo Kante and ex-Les Bleus defender William Gallas.

The two-time Ligue 2 champions, established in 1913, start the new campaign by hosting Paris FC on August 17.