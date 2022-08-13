Mbappe backs Benzema to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Sports

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

Mbappe backs Benzema to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

"If I'm Karim, and I don't win this one, I'd stop thinking about the Ballon d'Or forever."

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 06:48 pm
Mbappe backs Benzema to win 2022 Ballon d&#039;Or

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is backing France teammate Karim Benzema to take home the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid star Benzema is a public favourite to finally win the award. The 34-year-old has taken his game to new heights following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and led Real to La Liga and Champions League glory with a haul of 44 goals and 15 assists in just 46 games last season.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Mbappe confirmed that he would be backing Benzema at the award show and admitted the veteran forward should be a guaranteed winner.

"He is 34 years old, has just had the season of his life, won another Champions League and was usually decisive," Mbappe explained.

"If I'm Karim, and I don't win this one, I'd stop thinking about the Ballon d'Or forever."

When asked for his top three, Mbappe chose to back himself to improve on last year's ninth-placed finish.

"I would say Benzema, me and [Sadio] Mane," the PSG forward admitted.

Mbappe was later asked why he is yet to make it to the final three in the Ballon d'Or voting, and while he conceded that the early years of his career were not strong enough to justify such a lofty finish, he insisted times have now changed.

"I believe that my 18-21 years allowed me to stabilise myself in the top ten," he said. "I was not a sufficiently impactful player.

"For the last two years, however, I think that I have taken a step forward. I have a more assertive status on the pitch, I am doing better in key matches. In short, I am a more credible, more serious candidate.

"Before, I was a curiosity and my place in the top ten was a great reward, but now I definitely want more. I believe that, now, I am one of the four or five names that come up regularly."

Football

Karim Benzema / Kylian Mbappe / ballon d'Or

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

7h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

10h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

57m | Videos
What will happen after global warming?

What will happen after global warming?

2h | Videos
Who will clean 'space garbage'?

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why you should update your Apple devices and ensure security

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system