Mayhem in the middle: Fights, allegations mar Celebrity Cricket League match

The star-studded Celebrity Cricket League, designed to uplift the spirits of the Bangladesh cricket team ahead of the impending World Cup, took an unexpected turn, transforming into a melee.

The incident unfolded during a group match between filmmakers Mostafa Kamal Raz and Dipankar Dipon, when scuffles broke out.

Efforts to restore normalcy proved futile, as tensions escalated post-match on Friday (29 September) night, leading to heated altercations involving players from both teams. Actress Raj Ripa levelled serious allegations, claiming physical assault by Mostafa Kamal Raz and actor Sariful Razz during the post-match chaos.

The gravity of the clashes became evident as the injured players were rushed to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in the capital.

Joy Chowdhury, a player on Dipankar Dipon's team, revealed that Raz had also issued threats against actor Manoj Pramanik.

While Dipankar Dipon and the event organisers promised an official statement addressing the unfolding issues, Mostafa Kamal Raz and his team members exited the venue without offering any comment on the accusations.

In the game itself, Mostafa Kamal Raz's team won the toss and posted a commendable total of 119 runs in six overs. Despite a spirited effort in the chase, Dipankar Dipon's team fell short, scoring 112 runs within the stipulated six overs, resulting in a 7-run loss.

The 'Celebrity Cricket League', showcasing Bangladesh's entertainment industry stars, kicked off on 28 September at the Mirpur Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium and is set to conclude today. This distinctive event features male and female stars divided into eight teams, with notable figures like Giasuddin Selim, Salahuddin Lavlu, Chayanika Chowdhury, Shihab Shaheen, and others leading the teams.

While the league's primary mission was to rally support for the Bangladesh cricket team in the World Cup, it has encountered an unexpected challenge in the form of on-field altercations and serious allegations. What was envisioned as a unifying spectacle for stars behind the national team has, instead, become a stage for unforeseen drama, both on and off the cricket pitch.