Mathews ton puts Sri Lanka on top after day 1

Bangladesh found them in wanting on the first day of the opening Test as Sri Lanka made strong progress, reaching 258-4 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.

Angelo Mathews was key for the visitors, hitting his 12th century, which kept Sri Lanka in a position of dominance. He was batting on 114 at stumps with Dinesh Chandimal on 34.

The duo so far added 75-run for the undefeated fifth-wicket stand, frustrating Bangladesh bowlers on a pitch that looked pretty flat.

Kusal Mendis scored 54 and accompanied Mathews in a 92-run partnership for the third wicket stand, which set the tune eventually.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, playing his first Test since February last year, remains Bangladesh's most successful bowler on day one with 2-71. Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam picked up one wicket apiece.

Local boy Nayeem took the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando, leaving Sri Lanka at 66-2.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and Fernando looked solid but Nayeem troubled Karunaratne with his wily-off spin. Especially his quicker delivery was tougher for Karunaratne to deal with.

He eventually had the Lankan captain leg-before with a quicker one for 9.

Fernando meanwhile found the boundaries at regular intervals to keep Bangladesh fielders busy. He further grew with confidence, hitting left-arm spinner a six over the long-on region.

But he got out just before the lunch, trying to defend another quicker delivery of Nayeem. He reviewed the decision immediately but in vain.

Mendis and Mathews then kept Sri Lanka unscathed in the whole second session.

Bangladesh only created a chance to get a wicket when Mathews poked a turning delivery of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to wicketkeeper Liton Das when on 38.

However, after some hesitation, he reviewed the decision and it turned out to be gold for him as he survived.

Mathews then again survived on 69 when Mahmudul Hasan Joy dropped his catch slip off Taijul's bowling.

He then dominated the bowlers along with Mendis as Sri Lanka looked heading towards a big first-innings total.

Mendis reached his 13th half-century off 93 balls with a single of Taijul.

Soon after Mathews reached his fifty off 111 balls, clipping pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed to deep square leg for a single.

But Bangladesh got a breakthrough in the first ball of the last session when Mendis played a half-hearted pull shot off Taijul to give a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Shakib Al Hasan who returned to the squad after recovering from COVID-19 then got into act with the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva (6), leaving Sri Lanka at 183-4.

Mathews and Chandimal, however, dashed Bangladesh's aspiration to take the stranglehold of the match with risk-free batting.

Mathews particularly found the spinners to his liking and kept the scoreboard rotating rapidly.

Mathews reached his first century since January last year off 183 balls, flicking left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam through mid-wicket for a boundary.



Before the match, a minute's silence was observed at the stadium in the memory of former Australian Test player Andrew Symonds, who died in an auto accident late Saturday night near the northeastern Australian city of Townsville.