Mathews ton puts Sri Lanka on top after day 1

Sports

BSS
15 May, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 06:27 pm

Related News

Mathews ton puts Sri Lanka on top after day 1

Angelo Mathews was key for the visitors, hitting his 12th century, which kept Sri Lanka in a position of dominance. He was batting on 114 at stumps with Dinesh Chandimal on 34.

BSS
15 May, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 06:27 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh found them in wanting on the first day of the opening Test as Sri Lanka made strong progress, reaching 258-4 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.

Angelo Mathews was key for the visitors, hitting his 12th century, which kept Sri Lanka in a position of dominance. He was batting on 114 at stumps with Dinesh Chandimal on 34.

The duo so far added 75-run for the undefeated fifth-wicket stand, frustrating Bangladesh bowlers on a pitch that looked pretty flat.

Kusal Mendis scored 54 and accompanied Mathews in a 92-run partnership for the third wicket stand, which set the tune eventually.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, playing his first Test since February last year, remains Bangladesh's most successful bowler on day one with 2-71. Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam picked up one wicket apiece.

Local boy Nayeem took the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando, leaving Sri Lanka at 66-2.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and Fernando looked solid but Nayeem troubled Karunaratne with his wily-off spin. Especially his quicker delivery was tougher for Karunaratne to deal with.

He eventually had the Lankan captain leg-before with a quicker one for 9.

Fernando meanwhile found the boundaries at regular intervals to keep Bangladesh fielders busy. He further grew with confidence, hitting left-arm spinner a six over the long-on region.

But he got out just before the lunch, trying to defend another quicker delivery of Nayeem. He reviewed the decision immediately but in vain.

Mendis and Mathews then kept Sri Lanka unscathed in the whole second session.

Bangladesh only created a chance to get a wicket when Mathews poked a turning delivery of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to wicketkeeper Liton Das when on 38.

However, after some hesitation, he reviewed the decision and it turned out to be gold for him as he survived.

Mathews then again survived on 69 when Mahmudul Hasan Joy dropped his catch slip off Taijul's bowling.

He then dominated the bowlers along with Mendis as Sri Lanka looked heading towards a big first-innings total.

Mendis reached his 13th half-century off 93 balls with a single of Taijul.

Soon after Mathews reached his fifty off 111 balls, clipping pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed to deep square leg for a single.

But Bangladesh got a breakthrough in the first ball of the last session when Mendis played a half-hearted pull shot off Taijul to give a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Shakib Al Hasan who returned to the squad after recovering from COVID-19 then got into act with the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva (6), leaving Sri Lanka at 183-4.

Mathews and Chandimal, however, dashed Bangladesh's aspiration to take the stranglehold of the match with risk-free batting.

Mathews particularly found the spinners to his liking and kept the scoreboard rotating rapidly.

Mathews reached his first century since January last year off 183 balls, flicking left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam through mid-wicket for a boundary.
 
Before the match, a minute's silence was observed at the stadium in the memory of former Australian Test player Andrew Symonds, who died in an auto accident late Saturday night near the northeastern Australian city of Townsville.

Cricket

BD vs SL / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Angelo Mathews

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

4h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

7h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

5h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Stand up Dhaka’ exhibition begins

‘Stand up Dhaka’ exhibition begins

1h | Videos
Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

4h | Videos
How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

7h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April