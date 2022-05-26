Mathews, Chandimal roll along smoothly as SL take lead

Sri Lanka have finished the morning session of the fourth day of the second Test match against Bangladesh unscathed as the experienced pair of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal batted fluently throughout. The visitors have already taken a first-innings lead with five wickets still in hand and will ideally look to push for a win from here on.

The odd ball bounced, turned and drifted but that was not enough to get a breakthrough. The only exciting moment for Bangladesh came right after the drinks break when Chandimal was given out caught behind off Mominul although the decision was reversed when the batter took help from the DRS.

Chandimal reached his fifty some time later, his second in the series. The pair added 87 off 35 overs in the first session which began half an hour early.

Sri Lanka, at lunch, were 369 for five, leading by four runs. Mathews and Chandimal have added 103 for the fifth wicket so far. It's been their third hundred-plus stand in the last five innings. Mathews was unbeaten on 93 and Chandimal on 61.