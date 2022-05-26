Mathews, Chandimal roll along smoothly as SL take lead

Sports

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 12:18 pm

Related News

Mathews, Chandimal roll along smoothly as SL take lead

Sri Lanka, at lunch, were 369 for five, leading by four runs. Mathews and Chandimal have added 103 for the fifth wicket so far. It's been their third hundred-plus stand in the last five innings. 

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 12:18 pm
Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Sri Lanka have finished the morning session of the fourth day of the second Test match against Bangladesh unscathed as the experienced pair of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal batted fluently throughout. The visitors have already taken a first-innings lead with five wickets still in hand and will ideally look to push for a win from here on.

The odd ball bounced, turned and drifted but that was not enough to get a breakthrough. The only exciting moment for Bangladesh came right after the drinks break when Chandimal was given out caught behind off Mominul although the decision was reversed when the batter took help from the DRS.

Chandimal reached his fifty some time later, his second in the series. The pair added 87 off 35 overs in the first session which began half an hour early. 

Sri Lanka, at lunch, were 369 for five, leading by four runs. Mathews and Chandimal have added 103 for the fifth wicket so far. It's been their third hundred-plus stand in the last five innings.   Mathews was unbeaten on 93 and Chandimal on 61.

Cricket

Bangladesh cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

4h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

5h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

6h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

4h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

5h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

6h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh