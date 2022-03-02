Mashrafe to visit India for treatment, might be ruled out of DPL

Sports

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 07:59 pm

Mashrafe to visit India for treatment, might be ruled out of DPL



Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has signed up for Legends of Rupganj in the upcoming Dhaka Premier League (DPL) starting on 15 March. But the fast bowler may not be available for the whole tournament as he is set to visit India for treatment purposes. 

Mashrafe is travelling to India for treatment for a lumbar disc disease. He will first arrive in Delhi with his family. The appointment at Chennai's Apollo Hospital is on 9 March. The pacer might have to undergo a surgery which means that he might not play the DPL.

"My appointment is on 9 March. I'll arrive [in Delhi] four days earlier and spend time with my family. I'll go to Chennai on the 9th and see a doctor. He gave the appointment after going through the scan report. He will examine me there and then decide on the operation," Mashrafe told The Business Standard. 

"I wanted to undergo the surgery after the DPL. But the doctor wants to do it early. If I had got a month's time before the league, I would have done it and played the league. But there is no time," he added.

Mashrafe said that he will have to miss a lot of matches but in reality, he is likely to be ruled out of the tournament. "If I undergo the surgery, I will be out of action for a month. If that happens, I will miss a lot of matches."

Mashrafe returned to action after more than a year through the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) but injury did not stop chasing him before and after the tournament. In four matches, the pacer got four wickets.

