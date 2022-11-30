Man United's Red Devils making Qatar World Cup their Heaven

Manchester United have 14 of their players playing in the ongoing Fifa World Cup 2022. Not everyone has featured for their respective countries yet, but they have made some headlines in Qatar so far. The likes of Casemiro (Brazil), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) and Marcus Rashford (England) were the stars of the show in the past two matchdays.

The Red Devils' exploits at the World Cup finals got a lot of fans thinking over whether United have been the top club in the tournament when it comes down to goal involvement and match impact.

Casemiro has already been vowed as the 'best midfielder in the world right now' by Neymar Jr after his prolific performances in the first two matches for Brazil. He was a monster in the midfield in both matches and who would forget that volley to score the winner against Switzerland on Monday? He could score a few more against Serbia, but he hit the woodwork with two brilliant shots from outside the box.

Casemiro won 100% of his ground duels against Serbia (3/3). He also made seven ball recoveries and three tackles. And he had 85% pass accuracy against Switzerland.

Bruno Fernandes has been another top performer in the World Cup. He has been involved in four-goal involvements in the tournament so far, including a brace against Uruguay on Monday. He has also been the oxygen of Portugal's midfield in the two games that they played.

Marcus Rashford is currently the joint-top scorer in the tournament along with Kylian Mbappe (France), Coady Gakpo (Netherlands), and Enner Valencia (Ecuador). But he has played only 107 minutes in the tournament so far which is at least 60 minutes less than Enner Valencia who played 167 minutes of football in the group stage. Mbappe and Gakpo have played 190 and 249 minutes respectively.

Rashford has been a stark contrast in Qatar to how he did at the Euros last summer, with him failing to get a single goal or assist in the four matches he played in his nation's run to the final before missing in the penalty shootout with Italy.

3️⃣ Man of the Match awards for #mufc men in the last 2️⃣ days 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Gfe8t2zs1n— UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 29, 2022

Manchester United players at the World Cup so far:



🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes - ⚽⚽🅰️🅰️

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford - ⚽⚽⚽

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw - 🅰️🔒🔒

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire - 🅰️🔒🔒

🇧🇷 Casemiro - ⚽

🇦🇷 Lisandro Martinez - 🔒



On the biggest stage. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QNTFA84JEu— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 29, 2022

England defenders Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire of England both have one assist each for the Three Lions. They also have been rock solid in the defence, especially Harry Maguire who was probably the best player on the pitch in the stalemate against US. They two also kept two clean sheets in the group stage.

Maguire has been criticised heavily for this poor form with the Red Devils but when he dons the England shirt, he is a different beast.

Lisandro Martinez has been another solid performer when he played for Argentina. Argentina conceded two goals in their historic defeat against Saudi Arabia when Lisandro was not on the pitch. He started against Mexico and Argentina won the match and kept a cleansheet as well.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark has also been in fine touch. Even though he hasn't bagged any goals or assists yet, he has created a number of chances. He will hope to continue his World Cup journey as his team faces Australia in the final group stage match. And United fans will hope Eriksen helps his team reach the knockout stage so that they can see the midfield maestro playing in the biggest stage for a few more games.

Young players like Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pelistri have also donned their respective team jersey while Diogo Dalot has remained on the bench for Portugal.

In the case of goal involvement, only Barcelona are in front of Manchester United. Barca's 11 goal involvements in total, bolstered by the likes of Poland's Robert Lewandowski, Netherlands midfielder Frenkie De Jong, Denmark defender Andreas Christensen and the club's healthy Spain contingent (they have eight players in Luis Enrique's squad).

Ferran Torres, Gavi and Jordi Alba have all featured prominently for Spain as they hit Costa Rica for seven before drawing with Germany.

Manchester United players have had 10 goal involvements to date.