Man City's Guardiola tests negative for Covid-19

18 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 03:58 pm

Guardiola had travelled to Barcelona earlier this week to attend Sergio Aguero's news conference when the former City striker announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested negative for Covid-19, British media reported, after an inconclusive test earlier on Friday prompted the club to cancel his pre-match news conference.

Guardiola had travelled to Barcelona earlier this week to attend Sergio Aguero's news conference when the former City striker announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition.

Saturday's match at St James' Park between league leaders City and 19th-placed Newcastle United is one of only five matches being played this weekend after several fixtures were postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs.

"It is not easy to go to Newcastle and get a result so we will need the whole team and hopefully we will be strong enough to get the points," Guardiola told City's website.

"Newcastle is a very tough opponent. People will talk about our place in the table or their place in the table, but when you go to Newcastle you know what sort of game to expect.

"Now they have a new manager in Eddie (Howe) and we know what a good manager he is. They have had a tough start to the season but they are a good team with good players and a top manager."

Guardiola added everyone is fit and available for the trip barring Spanish forward Ferran Torres whose foot injury is expected to keep him sidelined until the new year.

