Man City defender Cancelo assaulted during robbery at home

Sports

Reuters
31 December, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 02:35 pm

Related News

Man City defender Cancelo assaulted during robbery at home

Cancelo did not mention where the incident took place but the club later said it happened at the 27-year-old's home.

Reuters
31 December, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 02:35 pm
Man City defender Cancelo assaulted during robbery at home

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo said on Thursday he was assaulted during a robbery and posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a cut above his right eye.

Cancelo did not mention where the incident took place but the club later said it happened at the 27-year-old's home.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," Cancelo said. "When you show resistance this is what happens.

"They managed to take all the jewellery and leave me with my face in this state.

"The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK."

City said in a statement they were giving support to the player and his family and that he is helping the police with their enquiries.

Football

Joao Cancelo / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

3h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

5h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

7h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

3h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

3h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

3h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity