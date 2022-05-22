Man City clinch Premier League title on thrilling final day with a comeback win

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 11:12 pm

Manchester City have won a fourth Premier League title in five years after Pep Guardiola's side beat Aston Villa 3-2 on a dramatic final day of the 2021-22 season.

Their closest challengers, Liverpool, won 3-1 against Aston Villa at home, meaning City won the title by a solitary point.

City were 2-0 down after goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho but roared back in the final 15 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan headed past Robin Olsen in the 76th minute to pull one back, with the Swedish keeper then failing to keep out Rodri's driven strike two minutes later.

They added a third in the 81st minute, completing a seven-minute turnaround, as Gundogan tapped home a brilliant pass from Kevin De Bruyne to send the Etihad wild as Anfield fell silent.

Their late rally meant that Liverpool's own comeback ultimately counted for nothing.

Andy Robertson scored Liverpool's third, while Mohamed Salah's earlier goal at least ensured he shared the Golden Boot with Son Heung-min, who scored twice for Tottenham Hotspur against Norwich City.

It is the eighth time City have finished top of the English football pyramid and their sixth Premier League title, with Guardiola winning four titles since arriving at the club six years ago.

City and Liverpool have been involved in a thrilling title race all season long, with Jurgen Klopp's side finishing just one point behind their rivals.

But Liverpool last touched the Premier League summit after a full matchday in late September.

Klopp's side handed City the initiative after a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on May 7, with City last losing a match on February 19 ⁠— to the same side.

City have been in scintillating form for much of the season, losing just three times and picking up 93 points, their third-highest total, behind only 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Elsewhere, Leeds United escaped relegation to the Championship at Burnley's expense.

Leeds beat Brentford 2-1, with Jack Harrison scoring a last-minute winner, while Burnley fell to a 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United.

Spurs meanwhile beat Arsenal to a place in next season's Champions League, despite big wins for both of the north London rivals.

Tottenham hammered Norwich 5-0. Arsenal beat Everton 5-1 at the Emirates.

manchester city / English Premier League / Liverpool FC

