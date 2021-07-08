Mahmudullah-Taskin set second-highest ninth wicket partnership in Tests

Mahmudullah Riyad and Taskin Ahmed's 9th wicket stand was worth 191, the second-highest ninth-wicket partnership in Tests. They fell just four short of the record 195-run partnership by Mark Boucher and Pat Symcox.

This is Bangladesh's highest ninth-wicket partnership in Tests. Tigers' previous ninth-wicket best was 184 by Mahmudullah Riyad and Abul Hasan Raju in Khulna in 2012 where Raju scored a hundred on his Test debut.

The partnership began by surviving a hattrick ball by Donald Tiripano who picked up Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in successive deliveries.

Taskin Ahmed came on to bat, defended his first ball, and since then these two got going.

Bangladesh were struggling at 270 for 8 when the partnership began. And when Taskin was dismissed, Bangladesh were comfortably in the driver's seat.

Taskin Ahmed went for the glory as they were just 4 runs short of a world record, but it didn't pay off.

He meanwhile bagged his maiden Test fifty before being bowled by Milton Shumba on 75 off 134 balls. He struck 11 boundaries on his way, some of them were exquisite.

Taskin missed a huge opportunity to bag his maiden Test hundred, probably the best he will ever get.

Mahmudullah, on the other hand, played a brilliant knock and reached his maiden 150 in Test cricket after returning to the Test side after almost 17 months.

Mahmudullah bagged 150 runs from 278 balls with 17 fours and one maximum.

He eventually remained unbeaten as Bangladesh were all out for 468.