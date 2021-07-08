Mahmudullah-Taskin set second-highest ninth wicket partnership in Tests

Sports

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 05:49 pm

Related News

Mahmudullah-Taskin set second-highest ninth wicket partnership in Tests

Tigers' previous ninth-wicket best was 184 by Mahmudullah Riyad and Abul Hasan Raju in Khulna in 2012 where Raju scored a hundred on his Test debut. 

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 05:49 pm
Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket
Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

Mahmudullah Riyad and Taskin Ahmed's 9th wicket stand was worth 191, the second-highest ninth-wicket partnership in Tests. They fell just four short of the record 195-run partnership by Mark Boucher and Pat Symcox. 

This is Bangladesh's highest ninth-wicket partnership in Tests. Tigers' previous ninth-wicket best was 184 by Mahmudullah Riyad and Abul Hasan Raju in Khulna in 2012 where Raju scored a hundred on his Test debut. 

The partnership began by surviving a hattrick ball by Donald Tiripano who picked up Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in successive deliveries. 

Taskin Ahmed came on to bat, defended his first ball, and since then these two got going. 

Bangladesh were struggling at 270 for 8 when the partnership began. And when Taskin was dismissed, Bangladesh were comfortably in the driver's seat.  

Taskin Ahmed went for the glory as they were just 4 runs short of a world record, but it didn't pay off.

He meanwhile bagged his maiden Test fifty before being bowled by Milton Shumba on 75 off 134 balls. He struck 11 boundaries on his way, some of them were exquisite. 

Taskin missed a huge opportunity to bag his maiden Test hundred, probably the best he will ever get. 

Mahmudullah, on the other hand, played a brilliant knock and reached his maiden 150 in Test cricket after returning to the Test side after almost 17 months. 

Mahmudullah bagged 150 runs from 278 balls with 17 fours and one maximum.

He eventually remained unbeaten as Bangladesh were all out for 468.

 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Taskin Ahmed / Mahmudullah Riyad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

3h | Videos
Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh