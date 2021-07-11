Mahmudullah, Taskin ensure Tigers win their first away Test after four years

Bangladesh registered a thumping win against hosts Zimbabwe in the one-off Test match in Harare. Zimbabwe fell well short of the target of 477 and lost the match by 220 runs. This was Bangladesh's second-biggest victory in Tests in terms of runs. It was also the visitors' first Test win outside Bangladesh in more than four years.

Zimbabwe required 337 runs to win on day five with seven wickets in hand. Dion Myers and nightwatchman Donald Tiripano played out the first hour, much to the disappointment of Bangladesh players. Bangladesh were guilty of slightly sloppy fielding in the first hour. Myers was given two reprieves and Taskin Ahmed dropped Tiripano off his own bowling.

Bangladesh struck right after the first drinks break. Mehidy Hasan Miraz got rid of Myers and Timycen Maruma in quick succession. The impressive Taskin Ahmed struck the pads of Roy Kaia and the umpire raised his finger. Kaia was dismissed by Taskin for the second time in the match.

There was no stopping Taskin Ahmed as he uprooted the middle stump of Regis Chakabva. Zimbabwe, all of a sudden, were 164 for seven from 159 for three. They lost four wickets in space of 19 balls.

Taskin cleaned up Victor Nyauchi in the next over but a front foot no-ball denied him the wicket.

The hosts could add only 36 runs to the overnight score in the first session and lost four wickets.

Nyauchi was dismissed by Taskin in the 9th over of the post-lunch session. Donald Tiripano and Blessing Muzarabani frustrated Bangladesh for an hour before Ebadot Hossain picked up his first wicket of the match by dismissing Tiripano who played well for his 52.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished things off by cleaning up Richard Ngarava. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 256. This was Miraz's fourth wicket. He bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings too.

Taskin was outstanding as well with the ball. He picked up four wickets for 82 runs in the second innings.

Day five of the match marked the final day in whites for Mahmudullah who decided to retire from Tests. For his career-best knock of 150, he was also adjudged player of the match. Before the start of the play on day five, Bangladesh players lined up and gave Mahmudullah a guard of honour.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 468 & 284/1d

Zimbabwe 276 & 256 (94.4 overs, target 477)

Bangladesh won by 220 runs

Man of the match: Mahmudullah Riyad

