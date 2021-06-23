Mahmudullah starts rolling on the ground after umpire denies an appeal

Umpiring standards have been questionable in this year's Dhaka Premier League (DPL) with many on-field decisions creating controversies. Such an incident happened today during a Super League clash between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The incident happened in the 16th over of Prime Bank's innings. Spinner Nasum Ahmed and the Gazi Group fielders strongly appealed for a caught behind. Skipper Mahmudullah, who was standing at slip, joined them. But the on-field umpire Mahfuzur Rahman turned the appeal down.

Nasum, Ariful Haque, wicketkeeper Akbar Ali and Mahmudullah kept on appealing but the umpire remained unmoved.

Mahmudullah punched the ground twice in frustration and started rolling on the ground. Then he went back to his fielding position and sat there for some time, stunned. The umpire signalled to resume play but Mahmudullah wasn't standing up. He had to stop the bowler and tell Mahmudullah to stand up.

The Gazi Group skipper got into an argument with the umpires in the team's previous match as well.

Eventually, Prime Bank beat Gazi Group by two wickets with only one delivery to spare.