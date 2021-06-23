Mahmudullah starts rolling on the ground after umpire denies an appeal

Sports

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 09:56 pm

Related News

Mahmudullah starts rolling on the ground after umpire denies an appeal

Mahmudullah punched the ground twice in frustration and started rolling on the ground. Then he went back to his fielding position and sat there for some time, stunned.

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 09:56 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Umpiring standards have been questionable in this year's Dhaka Premier League (DPL) with many on-field decisions creating controversies. Such an incident happened today during a Super League clash between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The incident happened in the 16th over of Prime Bank's innings. Spinner Nasum Ahmed and the Gazi Group fielders strongly appealed for a caught behind. Skipper Mahmudullah, who was standing at slip, joined them. But the on-field umpire Mahfuzur Rahman turned the appeal down.

Nasum, Ariful Haque, wicketkeeper Akbar Ali and Mahmudullah kept on appealing but the umpire remained unmoved. 

Mahmudullah punched the ground twice in frustration and started rolling on the ground. Then he went back to his fielding position and sat there for some time, stunned. The umpire signalled to resume play but Mahmudullah wasn't standing up. He had to stop the bowler and tell Mahmudullah to stand up.

The Gazi Group skipper got into an argument with the umpires in the team's previous match as well.

Eventually, Prime Bank beat Gazi Group by two wickets with only one delivery to spare.

Cricket

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League / Mahmudullah Riyad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

7h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

10h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

10h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder