Mahmudullah loses temper, kicks dressing room door in DPL match

Mahmudullah Riyad was not having a good time for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL). The experienced cricketer could not make his three of the previous four innings big even after starting well in those matches.

The same thing happened on Saturday and this time he could not keep his temper anymore. He was batting smoothly against Rupganj Tigers at Mirpur on Saturday before getting dismissed on 48 off 51 balls.

On his way back out, Mohammedan allrounder kicked the door of the dressing room.

Mohammedan was already in trouble thanks to Enamul Haque Jr who picked up his first five-for in List-A cricket in his long twenty-year career.

There was uneven bounce on the pitch and that brought the end of Mahmudullah. Enamul's delivery went abnormally low and Mahmudullah didn't have any clue how it happened as he was caught behind.

This is what made him angry. He raised the bat on the way back and started saying something to the groundsmen. To add to that, Mahmudullah kicked hard on the door with his left foot while entering the dressing room of Mirpur Stadium.

Just like Mahmudullah, his team was also disappointing in the match. Their innings was reduced to 143 runs in 36.1 overs due to a batting disaster.

Apart from Enamul's five-for, Mukidul Islam bagged three wickets for 28 runs.

Rupganj Tigers comfortably chased down 144 losing three wickets. Asif Ahmed Ratul and Fazle Mahmud Rabbi guided their team home scoring 48 and 39* runs respectively.

They are currently at number six in the table with four wins in eight matches. Mohammedan have a win less and they sit on eighth position.