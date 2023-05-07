Mahmudullah hits 71 as Mohammedan return to winning ways

BSS
07 May, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 07:31 pm

Mahmudullah hits 71 as Mohammedan return to winning ways

Veteran batter Mahmudullah led the victory with 71 runs and one wicket while Abdul Mazid complemented his effort with 63 runs.

BSS
07 May, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 07:31 pm
Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

After losing the first two matches in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) super league phase, Mohammedan Sporting Club finally found themselves in a winning position as they beat Gazi Group Cricketers by 20 runs at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah today.

Veteran batter Mahmudullah led the victory with 71 runs and one wicket while Abdul Mazid complemented his effort with 63 runs.

Put into bat first, Mohammedan Sporting Club piled up 240-9 with Ariful Haque the other batting hitting half-century apart from Mahmudullah and Majid. Ariful scored 55 off 44 with one four and six sixes to help the side make the total challenging one.

Tipu Sultan grabbed 3-31 while Mohammad Enamul and Jaynul Islam took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Gazi Group Cricketers were bowled out for 220 in 49 overs with SM Meherob hitting highest 63 off 79 with one four and three sixes. Mehedi Maruf was the other notable scorer with 42.

Nazmul Apu, Enamul Haque Junior, Khaled Ahmed and Mushfik Hasan bagged two wickets apiece for Mohammedan.

