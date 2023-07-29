LPL-bound Shoriful 'thrilled' for new experience

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam said he knew he would play in franchise T20 leagues overseas someday. Shoriful, who is set to play in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting on 30 July, said he was "thrilled" to be a part of the tournament.

The 22-year-old will play for Colombo Strikers in the fourth edition of the tournament. Shoriful had offers from two LPL sides. After his fellow paceman Taskin Ahmed declined his offer, Dambulla Aura also showed interest in signing Shoriful. But in the end, he was roped in by Colombo.

"For everyone, [playing in an] overseas franchise league is a thrilling experience," Shoriful told reporters at Shahjalal International Airport before flying to Sri Lanka. "At first they [Colombo Strikers] contacted me. I got the news from there".

Shoriful believes his stint in Sri Lanka will help him in the Asia Cup. But he doesn't want to put extra pressure on himself. "I will try to give my best whenever I get a chance. Most of the players play franchise leagues to gain experience. I will try to do that," he said.

Taskin, who has been denied an NOC for the LPL, was in imperious form in the Zim Afro T10. The right-arm quick picked up 11 wickets giving away 7.85 runs per over.

"It feels good when someone from my country does well in overseas leagues," said Shoriful.