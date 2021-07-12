A look back: 5 of Mahmudullah's best Test performances

Veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah has decided to retire from Tests, much to everyone's surprise.

The players, before the start of play on day five, lined up and gave him a guard of honour.

Mahmudullah produced a career-best performance in his last Test innings, scoring a match-defining 150.

He is the first cricketer to start a Test career with a five-wicket haul and end it with a hundred.

The Business Standard (TBS) looks at five of Mahmudullah's best performances in the longest format.

5) 3/59 & 5/51 vs West Indies, Kingstown, 2009

Bangladesh faced a second-string West Indies side in their 2009 Caribbean tour as most of the leading players opted out. Since Bangladesh did not have much success in red ball cricket prior to that, it was a huge challenge for them. The visitors set a target of 277 in the fourth innings for the West Indies in the first Test. On debut, Mahmudullah bowled brilliantly to bamboozle the Caribbean batsmen. His five-wicket haul saw West Indies fall short by 95 runs. Mahmudullah bowled well in the first innings as well, picking up three wickets. Tamim Iqbal was adjudged man of the match for his splendid knock of 128. But Mahmudullah's bowling performance was instrumental in winning the first-ever Test match against West Indies in West Indies.

4) 115 & 42 vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 2010

Mahmudullah missed out on his maiden Test hundred in Mirpur less than a month ago against India as he ran out of partners. He was left stranded at 96 not out. But the in-form right-handed batter, batting in at eight, produced a masterclass against a bowling attack that had the likes of Tim Southee and Daniel Vettori. Mahmudullah scored 115 off 177 balls and put on a record seventh-wicket partnership of 145 with Shakib Al Hasan. It is still a record for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah was also the second-highest scorer in the second innings for Bangladesh, scoring 42 off 67 balls. Bangladesh fell short by 121 runs chasing a target of 404.

3) 36 & 101* vs Zimbabwe, Mirpur, 2018

Bangladesh were under the pump after losing the first Test of the series against Zimbabwe. Mahmudullah, the stand-in skipper, was also under a bit of pressure due to a lack of batting form. Bangladesh posted a mammoth 522 in the first innings and got Zimbabwe all-out for 304. But Zimbabwe bowlers redeemed themselves in the second innings and reduced Bangladesh to 25 for four in the second innings. The stage was set for Mahmudullah to bail his team out of trouble. Under pressure, he played a scintillating knock of 101 not out and steered Bangladesh to safety. Mahmudullah scored more than 45% of the runs in Bangladesh's second innings. The hosts eventually won the match and squared the series 1-1. This was Mahmudullah's first Test hundred in eight years. He scored 36 in the first innings too.

2) 136 vs West Indies, Mirpur, 2018

Bangladesh were in a spot of bother when Mahmudullah came out to bat at number seven at 190 for five. Fresh from a tremendous hundred against Zimbabwe, the all-rounder lit up the stage again. Mahmudullah was the last batter to be dismissed but by that time, he had propelled Bangladesh to a huge first-innings total of 508. The right-hander scored 136 off 242 balls with the help of 10 fours. He batted with tail-enders for a substantial period of time in that match and that makes this innings even more special. Bangladesh went on to win the Test match by an innings and 184 runs. This was Bangladesh's first victory in Tests by an innings and remains their biggest victory in the longest format.

1) 22 & 146 vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 2019

When Bangladesh lost their third wicket in the second innings, they still needed 372 runs to make New Zealand bat again. Skipper Mahmudullah walked out to bat. New Zealand bowling attack consisting of Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Tim Southee smelled blood and were looking to wrap things up quickly. Given the form they were in, it was a matter of time for New Zealand to bowl Bangladesh out. But Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar launched a magnificent counterattack. Bangladesh started day four requiring 307 to make the hosts bat again. By the time New Zealand got the first breakthrough of the day, almost half of the scheduled day's play had elapsed. They added 235 for the fifth wicket. Mahmudullah was the ninth batter to go, scoring a superb 146 off 229 balls. His innings involved 21 fours and three sixes. Bangladesh lost the match by an innings and 52 runs but that counterattacking partnership gave Bangladesh fans something to cheer about.