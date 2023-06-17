Litton joins Mashrafe and Shakib in exclusive list

Sports

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 06:40 pm

Related News

Litton joins Mashrafe and Shakib in exclusive list

Litton filled in for Shakib in the match as the latter fractured his finger in Chelmsford during the ODI series and in the process joined two greats - Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza - in a spectacular list.

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 06:40 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Litton Das made his Test captaincy debut against Afghanistan in the just-concluded one-off Test in Mirpur and became part of the history as Bangladesh recorded the third-biggest win in terms of runs in the history of the longest format. In fact, the 546-run win is the third-biggest win in Tests.

Litton filled in for Shakib in the match as the latter fractured his finger in Chelmsford during the ODI series and in the process joined two greats - Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza - in a spectacular list.

Before Litton, only Mashrafe and Shakib led their team to victory on captaincy debut. Interestingly, both made their Test captaincy debuts in the same series in 2009.

Mashrafe led in Tests for the first time in the 2009 West Indies tour. Bangladesh won the match alright but Shakib had to stand in for Mashrafe for the best part of the match as the latter got injured. Shakib, in the next Test, got his chance to lead and led from the front to power Bangladesh to a win.

This time Shakib's injury paved the way for Litton. Before that, Litton led Bangladesh in T20Is and ODIs and under his captaincy, the Tigers won a famous ODI series last year against India. 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Mashrafe Mortaza / Litton Das

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

4h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

9h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

9h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

21h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000