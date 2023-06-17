Litton joins Mashrafe and Shakib in exclusive list

Litton Das made his Test captaincy debut against Afghanistan in the just-concluded one-off Test in Mirpur and became part of the history as Bangladesh recorded the third-biggest win in terms of runs in the history of the longest format. In fact, the 546-run win is the third-biggest win in Tests.

Litton filled in for Shakib in the match as the latter fractured his finger in Chelmsford during the ODI series and in the process joined two greats - Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza - in a spectacular list.

Before Litton, only Mashrafe and Shakib led their team to victory on captaincy debut. Interestingly, both made their Test captaincy debuts in the same series in 2009.

Mashrafe led in Tests for the first time in the 2009 West Indies tour. Bangladesh won the match alright but Shakib had to stand in for Mashrafe for the best part of the match as the latter got injured. Shakib, in the next Test, got his chance to lead and led from the front to power Bangladesh to a win.

This time Shakib's injury paved the way for Litton. Before that, Litton led Bangladesh in T20Is and ODIs and under his captaincy, the Tigers won a famous ODI series last year against India.