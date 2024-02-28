Litton fined for breaching code of conduct breach during Qualfiier 1

Photo: Comilla Victorians
Photo: Comilla Victorians

Comilla Victorians Captain Litton Kumer Das has been fined 15% of his match fees for a Level 1 breach of the BCB Code of Conduct. The player was penalised for CoC violation during his team's Ispahani Bangladesh Premier League T20 2024 match against Rangpur Riders at the SBNCS, Mirpur on 26 February.

Litton was found in breach of Article 2.6 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players which refers to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive, or insulting during a match.

In addition to the fine, one (01) demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the player.

The player admitted his offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Salim Shahed and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat and Deighton Butler, third umpire Tanvir Ahmed, and fourth official Ali Arman levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

