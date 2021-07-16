Liton, Shakib propel Tigers to biggest away win

Bangladesh registered their biggest win away from home in ODIs, beating Zimbabwe by 155 runs in Harare in the first ODI of the three-match series. Zimbabwe were bundled out for 121 courtesy of Shakib Al Hasan's third five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended her heartiest congratulations to the Bangladesh cricket team for their win against Zimbabwe in the first match of the ODI series in Harare.

Bangladesh set a target of 277 for Zimbabwe. The visitors were at one stage 74 for four but recovered really well thanks to a fantastic hundred from Liton Das and useful contributions from Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Zimbabwe bowlers put a lot of pressure on the batters early on but failed to sustain it.

Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor won the toss and chose to field. The home side handed debuts to Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers. Luke Jongwe returned to the ODI setup after five years. Bangladesh's premier white-ball bowler Mustafizur Rahman also missed out due to an ankle sprain. Liton Das got back his place in the ODI side.

Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara, Zimbabwe's opening bowlers started off brilliantly, bowling one maiden over each. Tamim was done by the extra bounce in the pitch and edged the ball to the keeper while trying to cut the ball. Muzarabani got the first breakthrough and Tamim went without bothering the scorers.

Shakib Al Hasan played a beautiful straight drive and a slash through the covers but didn't look very comfortable. The southpaw was beaten multiple times outside off stump. Shakib swung and missed a couple of times and was eventually sent back by the in-form Muzarabani. Shakib tried to play the cut shot but the ball got slightly big on him. He scored only 19 and his woes with the bat continued.

It was yet another unproductive powerplay for Bangladesh as they scored only 38 and lost two wickets in the process.

Mohammad Mithun, the Bangladesh number four, looked pretty comfortable in the crease. The right-hander smashed four boundaries, all through the point region. But the cut shot that he plays really well led to his downfall as he nicked a harmless short and wide delivery to the keeper. Lack of foot movement also contributed to his departure. Mithun's dismissal left Bangladesh wobbling at 57 for three in the 14th over. Mithun scored a run-a-ball 19.

Mosaddek Hossain was also guilty of not moving his feet and edged a length ball from Richard Ngarava to the wicketkeeper. Bangladesh were in deep trouble at 74 for four in the 18th over when Mosaddek got out for five.

Liton Das wasn't very comfortable early on and at one stage was 12 off 32 deliveries. His innings gained some momentum after the first hour the right-hander reached his fifty off 78 balls in the 29th over despite keeping on losing his partners.

Liton changed gears after the fifty. He found an ally in Mahmudullah and they put on a substantial partnership of 93 off just 103 for the fifth wicket before Mahmudullah was outfoxed by a slower ball bouncer from Jongwe. Mahmudullah scored 33 off 52.

Afif Hossain joined Liton after the fall of Mahmudullah's wicket and did well to give strikes to the well-set Liton. Bangladesh scored 75 for one from over number 31 to 40 and were set for a flourish at 199 for five after the end of the 40th over.

Liton took only 32 deliveries to score the second fifty and brought up his fourth ODI century.

But Liton miscued a pull shot and Wellington Masakadza took an easy catch at backward square leg. The wicketkeeper batter's 114-ball-102 involved eight boundaries.

Afif accelerated after Liton got out. He played well particularly down the ground and hit a four and a six in the 'V'. Afif added 58 in seven overs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz before the latter was dismissed by Jongwe in the 49th over. Afif was bowled by Jongwe the very next ball while going for a ramp shot scoring 45 off 35 balls. Taskin, coming in at 10, was run out in that over too. Eventually, Bangladesh finished with 276 for nine. Bangladesh scored 77 runs in the final 10 overs.

Luke Jongwe was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe, picking up three wickets. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Zimbabwe did not have the best of starts as they lost both of their openers- Marumani and Madhevere inside five overs. Marumani, on debut, fell for a duck. Madheve was cleaned up by Taskin Ahmed and his middle stump went cartwheeling.

Dion Myers, another debutant, was sent back by Shoriful Islam in the 11th over. Four overs later, Shakib got rid of Zimbabwe skipper Taylor to become Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs. When Taylor perished scoring 24, Zimbabwe were reeling at 78 for four in the 15th over.

Zimbabwe batters continued to bat aggressively but lost wickets at regular intervals. Shakib struck again in the 21st over and dismissed Ryan Burl. Luke Jongwe was run out in the next over, leaving the hosts in trouble at 105 for six.

Blessing Muzarabani had no answer to Shakib's quicker one and got out leg before.

Regis Chakabva's fifty was the only shining light in Zimbabwe's innings but he fell victim to Shakib's left-arm spin as well. Chakabva made 54 off 51.

Shakib finished things off by dismissing Ngarava for a duck and picked up his third five-wicket haul in ODIs. Timycen Maruma, who got injured while fielding, didn't come out to bat. That meant Zimbabwe were all-out for only 121. With this win, Bangladesh went 1-0 up in the series.

Liton was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant hundred under pressure.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 276/9 (50 Overs) beat Zimbabwe 121/10 (28.5 overs, target 277) by 155 runs

Man of the match: Liton Das