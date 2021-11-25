Liton gears up for Test challenge after T20 nightmare

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque insisted that wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das had already overcame the T20 nightmare to fully prepare him for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Liton was going through a lean batting form in the T20 format and experienced a horrible T20 World Cup, which led his axe from this format. Moreover for his batting failure and missing some crucial catch that was catalyst in Bangladesh's defeat against Sri Lanka from a good position, he was criticized vehemently by the fans in the social media outlet.

Some even went too far to involve his family and he was subjected to online hatred that was enough to inflict a sheer mental agony. However, though he was dropped from the T20 squad, the team management and his teammates stood by him.

"We all gave him the support. He is now mentally fresh and fully prepared for the Pakistan series," Mominul said here today.

Despite his lean T20 from, Liton has been in good form in Test cricket. Even in the last Test against Zimbabwe he scored a brilliant 95 runs.

Mominul said since the format is entirely different, the T20 failure would not affect Liton's batting here.

"Test and T20 format is completely different. I think Liton has already overcome from that agony. If you look at his Test stat, he is the player who averaged 45/50 in Test cricket in the last one year. So I think, the T20 failure won't affect his batting here."