Liton gears up for Test challenge after T20 nightmare

Sports

BSS
25 November, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:13 pm

Related News

Liton gears up for Test challenge after T20 nightmare

Despite his lean T20 from, Liton has been in good form in Test cricket. Even in the last Test against Zimbabwe he scored a brilliant 95 runs.

BSS
25 November, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:13 pm
Liton gears up for Test challenge after T20 nightmare

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque insisted that wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das had already overcame the T20 nightmare to fully prepare him for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Liton was going through a lean batting form in the T20 format and experienced a horrible T20 World Cup, which led his axe from this format. Moreover for his batting failure and missing some crucial catch that was catalyst in Bangladesh's defeat against Sri Lanka from a good position, he was criticized vehemently by the fans in the social media outlet.

Some even went too far to involve his family and he was subjected to online hatred that was enough to inflict a sheer mental agony. However, though he was dropped from the T20 squad, the team management and his teammates stood by him.

"We all gave him the support. He is now mentally fresh and fully prepared for the Pakistan series," Mominul said here today.

Despite his lean T20 from, Liton has been in good form in Test cricket. Even in the last Test against Zimbabwe he scored a brilliant 95 runs.

Mominul said since the format is entirely different, the T20 failure would not affect Liton's batting here.

"Test and T20 format is completely different. I think Liton has already overcome from that agony. If you look at his Test stat, he is the player who averaged 45/50 in Test cricket in the last one year. So I think, the T20 failure won't affect his batting here."

Cricket

Liton Das / Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?